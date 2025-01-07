Ravens Restructure Safety's Contract, Create Cap Space
Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams has had a brutal 2024 season, and it could very well be his last with the team.
Williams, who signed a five-year deal with the Ravens worth $70 million in 2022, played decently well throughout his first two seasons with the team, but his play has declined considerably this season. The 28-year-old has 33 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery this season, and he's been a healthy scratch for the past five games. Ar'Darius Washington has taken over as the starting safety opposite Kyle Hamilton, and the Ravens' defense as a whole has been much better as a result.
It seems very plausible that Williams' days in Baltimore are numbered, and the latest development may have just sealed his fate.
According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Ravens and Williams agreed to a restructured contract that will allow the team to release him with a post-June 1 designation this offseason. Fitzgerald adds that the restructure reduces Williams' cap hit from $18.7 million to $8.8 million until June 1, giving the Ravens $9.9 million of immediate cap relief.
Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report adds even more specifics. Williams' base salary reportedly drops from $12 million to $2.1 million with the restructure, so Baltimore gets $9.9 million of immediate cap relief and the remaining $2.1 million after June 1. Additionally, the Ravens would eat just over $6.7 million in dead money for both 2025 and 2026 if they release him this offseason.
Williams is an eight-year veteran and has been a solid player until this season, so he could definitely find a role around the league. That said, it feels like his tenure in Baltimore is nearing its end, even if the coaching staff has publicly expressed confidence in him.
