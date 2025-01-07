Ravens Restructure Safety's Contract, Create Cap Space

Thanks to @Jason_OTC for the details! Williams’ $12M salary was reduced to $2.1M, which immediately creates $9.9M in CapSpace (instead of having to wait til 6/2). They will then get the remaining $2.1M in Cap savings after 6/1. Dead money of $6.723M in both ‘25 & ‘26 is unchanged https://t.co/iZ2KA9iS4L