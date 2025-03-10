Jets Sign Former Ravens CB
The New York Jets have made some big-time moves at the start of the legal tampering period, highlighted by agreeing to terms on a two-year, $40 million deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Now, the Jets are adding a former Baltimore Ravens cornerback to the mix.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have agreed to sign cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal this offseason,
"Brandon Stephens has agreed to a 3-year $36 million contract with the NY Jets," Schefter tweeted. "The deal contains $23M fully guaranteed. Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First."
Stephens was originally drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Plano, TX native started 48 of 65 regular-season games with Baltimore while tallying 259 total tackles (196 solo), two sacks, 32 pass breakups and two interceptions. However, he had his struggles this past season, leading to a departure.
The Ravens could now be in the market to sign a veteran cornerback in order to secure depth in their secondary headed into the 2025 season.
Stephens and the Jets will face the Ravens in Baltimore next season. The date is still TBD.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!