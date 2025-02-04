Ravens Reunite With Star Defender in Huge Trade Idea
The Baltimore Ravens could absolutely afford to add another edge rusher this offseason, but they may not have the money to make a huge signing in free agency.
But could the Ravens pursue a big trade?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks so and is proposing that Baltimore sends a fifth-round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Jadeveon Clowney, who actually spent the 2023 campaign with the Ravens.
"The Ravens really don't need to blow things up. A few more defensive pieces could have been the difference in their Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, and they will bring back much of their core next season," Ballentine wrote. "We already know that Jadeveon Clowney can be a difference-maker on their defense. He had 9.5 sacks and 62 pressures with Baltimore in 2023."
Clowney played in 14 games with the Panthers this past season, finishing with 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defended. He added 11 quarterback hits and also posted a rather solid 73.8 pass-rushing grade over at Pro Football Focus.
While Clowney is not exactly elite, he remains a decent player who is familiar with the Ravens' system. He would be joining an edge-rushing group that already includes Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, so he would absolutely provide some impressive depth for Baltimore.
The 32-year-old actually enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career during his lone year with the Ravens, matching his career high in sacks and tallying an 85.7 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Clowney, who played his collegiate football at the University of South Carolina, was originally selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
While he hasn't really lived up to his massive expectations, he has made three Pro Bowls and is definitely an impactful player.
We'll see if Baltimore attempts to reunite with him in the coming months.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!