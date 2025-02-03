Patriots Could Sign Ravens Star
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the league's biggest free agents in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is in danger of leaving the team that he has called home since 2016.
The Ravens will look to re-sign Stanley, but there will be several suitors looking to poach him from Baltimore.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani believes that the New England Patriots will express interest in Stanley.
"The Patriots are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, so let's throw that money around," Dajani writes.
"How about going after the top offensive tackle on the open market in Ronnie Stanley of the Ravens? After battling injuries for the past few years, Stanley finally played a full season in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl. The Patriots need a complete overhaul on the offensive line to develop Drake Maye."
The Pats' primary responsibility for the offseason is to bring in as many pieces to build their roster, but a veteran is needed to help right the ship, and Stanley fits as someone who can keep this year's No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye upright.
Stanley has done a good job of giving Lamar Jackson a clean pocket ever since he arrived in Baltimore in 2018, so there's reason to believe that he can do that for someone else in the league.
New England also has the cap space necessary to sign and outbid others — including Baltimore — for Stanley, so that should have the Ravens a little bit worried.
Ultimately, the Ravens could place the franchise tag on Stanley, but it doesn't seem likely given the fact that Baltimore appears to be content going in a different direction if its top offensive tackle signs somewhere else.
