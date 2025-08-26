Ravens Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster
The NFL cutdown deadline has come and gone, and the Baltimore Ravens have finally trimmed their roster down to just 53 players. There are some surprises to be sure, so here's a full look at who made the cut.
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
No surprises here. The Ravens have kept just two quarterbacks on the roster for the past several years, and they aren't straying away from that approach. Rush seems like an upgrade from Jackson's previous backups, but of course, the Ravens would like to keep their two-time MVP on the field as much as possible.
Running Back/Fullback (5): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, Patrick Ricard
Ali's spot on the roster was far from guaranteed entering camp, but the former fifth-round pick from Marshall put together a strong preseason to cement his spot. Expect him to feature heavily as a return man, though he'll obviously spell the main trio on occasion.
Wide Receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester
Another position with very few surprises. Perhaps the biggest question is whether or not Walker, who's had a very strong summer after dealing with injuries throughout his rookie year, is able to work his way up the depth chart as the season goes on. Wester should also see a good amount of action as a return man.
Tight End/Fullback (3): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
The Ravens have probably the deepest tight end room in the league. Likely, who seems poised to take over the starting job sooner or later, is currently dealing with an injury, so the Ravens hope to have him back as soon as possible. Him not starting the year on injured reserve is great news, though.
Offensive Line (9): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson, Ben Cleveland, Corey Bullock, Joseph Noteboom
The starting offensive line — Stanley, Vorhees, Linderbaum, Faalele and Rosengarten — has been pretty clear for a while now. What wasn't were the reserves, which features Bullock, a former undrafted free agent from Maryland, making the roster after a good summer.
Defensive Line (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Aeneas Peebles, John Jenkins
Initially, it seemed like the Ravens would part ways with both of their depth nose tackles in Jenkins and CJ Okoye, as the former was not at practice. However, Jenkins ended up making the cut after all, solving that apparent issue. With Brent Urban likely re-signing after the deadline as he does seemingly every year, the Ravens are in good shape up front.
Edge Rushers (5): Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo
Ojabo was on the bubble early on, but Adisa Isaac suffering a dislocated elbow and starting the season on IR may have been his saving grace. Aside from Van Noy and Oweh, this is a very young group on the whole.
Inside Linebacker (5): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV
The decision to keep both Hummel and Higgins is a bit of a surprise, but makes sense when looking at the big picture. Harbaugh said special teams roles would play a large factor in the final few roster spots, which was great news for Hummel, and Higgins, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, put on a show in the preseason.
Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Keyon Martin
Martin was arguably the story of the summer in Baltimore, as the undrafted free agent from Louisiana, who only signed with the Ravens after attending rookie minicamp, became a preseason star. His role in the regular season remains to be seen, but Martin making the roster is an amazing story in its own right.
Safety (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane and Reuben Lowery III
Lowery is the third undrafted free agent to make the roster, and just like Higgins and Lowery, did so thanks to an outstanding summer. He managed to take a spot from Beau Brade, the last player to make the roster last year. Kane, meanwhile will hold down the No. 3 safety role until Ar'Darius Washington returns from his Achilles injury, either this season or next.
Specialist (3): Tyler Loop, Jordan Stout and Nick Moore
It feels strange to get to this section and not see Justin Tucker's name, but Loop, a sixth-round pick out of Arizona, showed what he's capable of by making nine of 11 field goals in the preseason, including a 61-yarder. Stout and Moore retain their roles as punter (and holder) and long snapper, respectively.
