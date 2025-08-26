Ravens Cut Backup QB
The Baltimore Ravens cut backup quarterback Devin Leary on Tuesday, one of the many administrative moves that the franchise is burdened with in trimming their roster down to the maximum 53 players.
This marks the second consecutive summer that Leary met this fate, having gotten picked up by the Ravens minicamp roster earlier this offseason. He profiled like someone who looked to break into the league as a deep-cut reserve in splitting his college days with North Carolina State and Kentucky, but fell victim to the waiver wave almost exactly a year ago before getting a second-year invite in 2025.
Leary failed to impress in the preseason, looking well below the level of an NFL quarterback after providing the team with a healthy dosage of snaps. He completed 25 of his 45 passing attempts over two games with a generally-risk averse brand of backup football, and now looks ahead to any other interest the Ravens or one of their peers may have in his services in the future.
That's what happened last season, when the Ravens picked him right back up a day after cutting him in signing him to a practice squad deal that took him through the regular season.
The 25-year-old's best shot at sticking around would've arrived in the third-string spot on the roster, with Cooper Rush having locked up the backup role directly behind Lamar Jackson. Baltimore's star asset has been known to miss a few games here and there every season, especially after his spotty attendance numbers at the start of the decade, making the front office's management of his rotation of backups something they can't afford to neglect.
The Ravens have a few options ahead of them in assessing how to manage their quarterback situation entering the offseason's final week; having the option to bring Leary back for another ride or some other outside help.
The August round of cuts has not been kind to the backup quarterbacks, with former Ravens fixture and Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley now sitting as arguably the most desirable reserve game manager on the market.
There are still plenty of other journeymen and fringe-prospects for the Ravens to part ways with on Tuesday, but they'll be in a race against every other team to fill out their practice squad tomorrow. Leary may not have been long for the regular season roster, but Baltimore will have to reveal its deep-bench quarterback plan sooner rather than later.
