Ravens HC Defends CB Brandon Stephens
To say that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens has been through the wringer this season would be an understatement.
Stephens, a fourth-year pro, was targeted 102 times in the regular season, per Pro Football Reference. On those targets, he allowed 66 completions for 906 yards and four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 106.1. That's a significant step back from the 80.6 passer rating he allowed last year, and with him set to hit free agency this offseason, it may have cost him significant money.
In Saturday's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stephens was once again the most-targeted defensive back on the team. The Steelers targeted him eight times, on which he allowed seven completions for 93 yards and one touchdown.
At several points this season, Baltimore's opponents have gone after Stephens for extended periods. While it's not ideal to have one player be targeted that often, head coach John Harbaugh believes it can be an advantage, from a certain point of view.
"[Brandon Stephens] is getting a lot of targets, and when you get a lot of targets, you're going to have more completions, for sure – that's just the way it goes – but you also make more plays," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "He's made a real, good number of plays, as well, and also, there's an opportunity there, too, for us a little bit, because if we get the sense that an offense is targeting a particular part of the field or a particular player, in this sense, he plays right corner, so that's where they go in nickel.
"Now, he's playing dime backer – it's a little different when we put dime [package] out there on third down – but OK, now we have an idea where you're going to kind of target. We can roll our coverage that way. We can put the strength of our coverage over there, too, so it's kind of a two-way street that way."
Facing off against Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense in the Divisional Round, the Ravens will need Stephens to be at the top of his game. If he's not, then it could be a long night in Orchard Park.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!