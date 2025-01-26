Ravens OT Could Earn Huge Free Agency Pay Day
For the first time in his nine-year NFL career, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley enters the offseason with free agency looming.
Last year, Stanley and the Ravens agreed to a restructured contract that would make him a free agent after this season, essentially betting his future on his performance this season. That paid off, as the former No. 6 overall pick played every single game for the first time in his career and provided excellent blindside blocking for Lamar Jackson and company.
As a result, Stanley has positioned himself for another massive pay day. In fact, NFL.com's Marc Ross listed him as one of nine players who's earned a "big-money contract" this spring.
"After signing a mega extension with Baltimore during the 2020 offseason, Stanley struggled to stay healthy," Ross wrote. "He missed 10 games in Year 1 of his new deal, and then another 26 over the next three seasons. He restructured his contract last offseason (he took a $7.5 million pay cut, per Over the Cap) -- betting on himself in the process.
"He played in all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024 and re-solidified himself as a great tackle by allowing just two sacks on 590 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF, and helping pave the way for Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the NFL's No. 1 run game. Great left tackles are hard to come by in this league, and Stanley surely improved his value with his health and performance this season."
Quality offensive linemen, especially left tackles, come at a premium in the NFL, and Stanley has been just that throughout his time in Baltimore. Even as he's about to turn 31, a Pro Bowl season (as a replacement, but still) shows he can still play at a high level.
The Ravens would love to have Stanley back, but if they can't, they're still confident in the linemen they do have on the roster.
"We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we'll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "We'll look at potentially bringing back our guys; we'll look at the draft; we'll look at free agency; we'll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can, and I think we have some good young players on the team – they've shown that. And one thing we've seen over the years with that position, is guys get better as they get older and more established."
