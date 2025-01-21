Ravens WR Hopes to Return Ahead of Free Agency
It's going to be a long offseason for the Baltimore Ravens, for multiple reasons.
Obviously, picking up the pieces after yet another heartbreaking playoff loss is going to be a challenge in and of itself. Not only that, but the roster turnover that will inevitably take place this offseason makes that job even harder.
Twenty Ravens are currently scheduled to hit free agency in March, including some very important players, such as longtime left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace may not be as big of a name, but he's absolutely a player the Ravens want to have back in the fold next season and beyond. Rest assured, the feeling is mutual.
"For me, I just try to be like, 'However it plays out, it plays out,'" Wallace told reporters Monday. "Hopefully I'm back here again. Obviously, I love it here. But like I said, we'll just see how the chips all lay down and hopefully it goes the way I want it to."
A 2021 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma State, Wallace hasn't had too many chances to shine throughout his four years in Baltimore, but has absolutely made the most of the few chances he has had. In Week 14 of the 2023 season, he returned a punt 76 yards for a walk-off touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. In Week 10 of this season, he tightroped down the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Late in Sunday's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Wallace had a 27-yard reception to get the Ravens going on their final drive. That drive and the game ended in heartbreaking fashion, but Wallace played his part perfectly.
The Ravens could likely get Wallace back for an affordable price, and if the value is right, the young receiver would be very happy to return.
"Overall, everybody, it's just a great culture, a great program," Wallace said. "I like being here."
