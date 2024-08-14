Ravens Rookie Adisa Isaac Has Caught Eyes of Coaches
The Baltimore Ravens entered this offseason knowing they likely need to add a pass rusher, whether it be through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.
Baltimore landed on taking outside linebacker Adisa Isaac out of Penn State with the No. 93 overall pick in the draft. Across four seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-4 pass rusher accumulated 14.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss. Isaac saved his best season for his senior year, as he set career highs with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Isaac first caught the eye of Baltimore pass rush coach Chuck Smith in 2022 when Penn State played Auburn. Isaac had one sack and three tackles for loss in a 41-12 win for the Nittany Lions.
"He was fantastic, and when I watched his film, he was explosive, had power, had the ability to chase direction and those other little things, and he was super smart," Smith said. "You know he had good length, and I'm not a person that caught up in, 'He's tall and long' – I could care less, but he's tall and long, and he has a lot of strength, and he was a good dude."
Along with his ability on the field, who Baltimore was getting as a person in Isaac was just as important for Smith. In meeting with Isaac, Smith believed Isaac could fit right in with the group of pass rushers the Ravens have.
"I got a chance to talk to him, and I thought he would fit in, and we were in the market for someone, but also wanted someone that can fit in, has the right mindset that can work in a team, because the team is kind of like a puzzle," Smith said. "All the pieces have got to fit, and our room has got to be like that as well."
Isaac recently started ramping up in practice after a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the team's off-season program.
Baltimore's defense led the league in sacks and turnovers and allowed the fewest points per game last season. It'll have to replace the production of Jadeveon Clowney after he was second on the team with 9.5 sacks and signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.
The Ravens have multiple young pass rushers who could be poised to take on a bigger role this season. If they're still going to remain among the league's best units, Isaac could be a part of the answer if he can hit the ground running with more reps during training camp and the preseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!