Ravens Rookie DB Switches Jersey Numbers
In 20 of the past 21 seasons, at least one undrafted free has made the Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster. This year, that honor goes to safety Beau Brade.
A Clarksville, Maryland native who played for the Maryland Terrapins in college, Brade balled out for his hometown team during the preseason. He saw extensive action in all three games, finishing with a team-high 19 total tackles and an outstanding grade in college. After that performance, it was impossible to leave him off the roster.
"In this year, I just think with Beau [Brade], that guy just really earned it," general manager Eric DeThe reality is, Beau actually just played great, and he did it consistently. He won the job. He took the job. And in the end, he deserved being on the team, and that's what it was all about."
Brade played in the preseason while wearing No. 6, but he'll be wearing a different number come the regular season. According to the Ravens' website, Brade has officially switched to wearing No. 24. Cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams previously wore No. 24 before his release earlier this week.
Brade previously wore No. 2 at Maryland, where he became a team captain in his senior season.
Many pundits expected Brade to be a Day 3 pick, so for him to go undrafted came as a shock.
"My head was just spinning. I didn't know where to go," Brade said, per the Ravens' website. "But being from Maryland, I was always a Ravens fan. They have the best organization in the world here, best owner, best GM, best coaches. I just feel like this is the best spot for me, a place where I feel like I could make myself better, and I could surround myself with guys around me to make me better. And I just really felt like I could help the team too."
The 22-year-old safety responded to the adversity as well as anyone possibly could've, and now he gets to live out his dream of playing for his hometown team.
