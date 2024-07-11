Ravens Rookie QB Turning Heads
On paper, the Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback situation seems less than ideal at best, doubly so when considering how the team has spiraled without Lamar Jackson in the past.
However, it seems that one rookie is giving the Ravens a confidence boost in their backup plan. Devin Leary, a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, has impressed through his first offseason in Baltimore, even drawing praise from quarterbacks coach Tee Martin.
"[Devin Leary is] arm-talented, smart [and] competitive, [He] can make all the throws on the field, and he's doing a really good job of learning the offense and executing the offense," Martin told reporters on June 12. "He played in a pro-styled system at [the University of] Kentucky, his last year [after playing] four years at N.C State. [It's] a different type of system, but we're kind of a marriage of both. He's comfortable in what we're doing. [He's] very talented, extremely talented. I look forward to him playing in the preseason."
At one point in time, it looked like Leary was on track to be a first-round pick. The 24-year-old had a terrific 2021 season at N.C. State, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Unfortunately, injuries in 2022 and an underwhelming season at Kentucky tanked his stock, causing him to fall to the Ravens at No. 218 overall this year.
As it stands, Leary is battling with fellow rookie Emory Jones, an undrafted free agent signing, for the No. 3 quarterback job, with Jackson and journeyman Josh Johnson holding down the No. 1 and No. 2 roles, respectively.
While Leary definitely has talent, his fit in the Ravens' offense is a bit questionable. He's far from the most athletic quarterback as he finished his college career with -76 rushing yards (sacks count as negative rushing yards in college). Baltimore's offense is entirely built around Jackson's strengths, so having a backup who is mostly a pocket passer could be a problem.
If he continues to grow as his coaches expect, though, Leary may have a future in Baltimore after all.
