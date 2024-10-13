Ravens Rookie Injured vs Commanders
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. His status is not yet known.
With just over 13 minutes to go in the half, Wiggins went down on the field and required attention from trainers. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but headed straight to the medical tent.
Wiggins, Baltimore's first-round pick this year, has shown great promise early in his rookie season. The 21-year old has eight total tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble through four games, including two starts.
Last month, Wiggins was involved in a scary car accident that caused him to miss more than a week. Thankfully, he avoided serious injury in the crash and returned relatively soon, but still a scary injury. He also dealt with injury during the preseason that led to the Ravens being cautious with him until the regular season.
Baltimore has dealt with injuries in the secondary throughout the season (and in prior seasons), so losing Wiggins could have big ramifications. Luckily, it appears that he didn't suffer any long-term injury.
The Ravens and Commanders are tied 3-3 early in the second quarter.
