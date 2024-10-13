Ravens Superstar Named MVP Front-Runner
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already has a pair of MVP awards under his belt, and he could be on his way to a third.
Obviously, it's still very early in the NFL season, but it's hard to ignore Jackson's terrific production early on, and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon already thinks he is the favorite heading into Week 6.
"The 2023 winner of the award is surging. I think he's got to be considered the favorite again now," Gagnon wrote.
It's hard to argue with that assessment.
While the Ravens got off to a rough start, losing their first two games, they have since reeled off three straight wins against tough opponents to bump their record to 3-2.
Jackson has thrown for 1,206 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception thus far while completing 65.3 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 107.2. He has also rushed for 363 yards and a couple of scores, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Most recently, the 27-year-old went 26-for-42 with 348 yards and four passing touchdowns in Baltimore's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
Jackson has taken his fair share of lumps since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2018, with many criticizing his throwing ability and his rather lackluster playoff track record.
However, one cannot deny the astronomical impact that the Louisville product has on the field, as he completely wrecks defensive gameplans and sends even the best defenders scrambling.
Last year, Jackson showed considerable progress as a passer, totaling a career-high 3,678 yards while also completing a lifetime-best 67.2 percent of his throws. He only finished with 24 passing touchdowns, but what he did on the ground (821 yards and five scores) more than made up for it.
Plus, Jackson led Baltimore to the league's best record in 2023.
We'll see what Jackson can do for an encore against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
