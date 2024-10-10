Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels Avoiding Comparisons
As is often the case when two players, especially at quarterback, share a similar skillset, comparisons between the two players likely aren't far behind, though, it's tough to dispute that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of a kind.
That has changed with the emergence of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
But even then, while they share the utmost respect for each other and their respective skills, Jackson and Daniels haven't been the most enthused by the comparisons to each other. Daniels spoke about the comparisons he has drawn and elaborated on why he isn't the biggest fan of the comparisons he has drawn to the two-time MVP.
"I don't like when people try to compare me to Lamar and vice-versa. We're two different players," Daniels said. "At the end of the day, I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such."
Jackson was on the same page as Daniels regarding the topic.
"I agree," Jackson told reporters. "[Jayden Daniels] is his own player, [and] he's his own man, at the end of the day. We're just trying to make a name for ourselves, not anyone else, so I agree with that – definitely."
Both players won a Heisman Trophy in college and have been two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league to begin the 2024 season. Daniels has paced a Commanders offense that leads the league with an average of 31 points per game and has thrown for 1,135 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Jackson is off to a terrific start and is on pace for a better season than the one he had in 2023 when he won MVP for the second time in his career. He has thrown for 1,206 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception and has run 363 yards and two touchdowns.
Comparisons are bound to happen. They're a part of any sport, and if Jackson and Daniels light the game up with their performances on Sunday, the comparisons may become even more popular among fans and analysts.
The Ravens (3-2) and Commanders (4-1) face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
