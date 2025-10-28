Ravens Rookie Report: Mike Brown Finally Pops
Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class got to see extended action in the team's much-needed 30-16 home win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 2-5. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw playing time in all three phases. With more key starters returning to the lineup, the list of rookies who were healthy scratches included fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson and sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles for the second game in a row.
Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.
DB Malaki Starks
While the first-round safety still has yet to make his signature splash play as a Raven, he was back to being a solid steadying presence in the backend. Starks played less than 100% of the team's total defensive snaps for the first time since Week 2, but was still on the field for over 90% for the seventh straight game to open the season. He finished with 5 total tackles, tied for the fifth-most on the team and all of which were solos, the third-most on the team.
OLB Mike Green
This was the coming-out performance that everyone had been waiting for, the second-round edge defender to have, since he tantalized the masses with his alluring traits in the preseason and pre-draft process. He picked the perfect time to come up with his first career sack when he chopped down Bears quarterback Caleb Williams by the ankles on third down in the red zone of the opening drive of the game to make them settle for a short field goal. After Chicago drove inside the Baltimore 20-yard line on its second drive, Green didn't bite on a play-action fake and forced a throw away on third-and-goal to force another short field goal. Just those two key plays early prevented what might've been an 8-point swing in favor of the Bears. He continued to apply consistent pressure after that over the course of the game and finished with a solo tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
LB Teddye Buchanan
Even though the fourth-round rookie played the fewest amount of defensive snaps (44) since the season opener in his sixth straight start, he quietly had one of his best games of the season. The return of three-time All-Pro veteran Roquan Smith to the MIKE spot after missing the past two games with injury allowed Buchanan to return to playing WILL, where he made several impressive plays both as a run defender and blitzer. He was fast and physical when it came to executing both duties and finished with the fourth-most total tackles on the team with 6, including 4 solos and a team-leading 2 for a loss.
K Tyler Loop
After hardly seeing the field in the Ravens' last game, the sixth-round rookie was utilized much more against the Bears, attempting a single-game career-high three field goal attempts. All of which came inside 50 yards and were successfully converted, including a long of 42. He also made all three of his extra points and kicked off seven times and only had one touchback.
WR LaJohntay Wester
For the third time this season, the sixth-round rookie played exclusively on special teams, with just three returns, two of which came as a punt returner. However, he didn't have a chance to return either, as both were angled out of bounds.
CB Keyon Martin
With all of the Ravens' starters healthy and available for the first time in weeks, the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette was relegated to playing exclusively on special teams for the first time this season. He played double-digit snaps on special teams for the seventh game in a row with 21, which was a career-high and tied inside linebacker Jake Hummel, cornerback T.J. Tampa and tight end Charlie Kolar for the most on the team.
DB Keondre Jackson
The undrafted out of Illinois State appeared in his second straight game after being elevated from the practice squad and didn't let the fact that he played exclusively on special teams stop him from having a noticeable impact. During his 20 snaps, which were the second-most on the team, he recorded a pair of solo tackles. The first was on the Ravens' first punt of the game to limit Devin Duvernay to an 8-yard return on a 55-yard boot to keep the Bears inside their own 20, and the second was a big hit he delivered on the Ravens' third kickoff of the second-half, where he blew up Bears returner Josh Blackwell after an 18-yard return to the Chicago 22-yard line.
"He's just dominating," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's flying around, [and] he's making plays, and so you work with him."
ILB Jay Higgins
The undrafted free agent out of Iowa played exclusively on special teams for the seventh game in a row, but that didn't stop him from making his first splash play of the regular season. On the Ravens' first kickoff of the second half and fourth of the game, he not only secured the tackle on Blackwell, but he also managed to punch the ball out for his first career forced fumble. While neither Higgins nor one of his teammates was able to fall on the loose ball, it was still an impressive play nonetheless. His 17 snaps in the third phase of the game second-year running back Rasheen Ali for the third-most on the team, accounting for 66.7% of the team's total.
