Ravens Rookie Safety Exits Game With Injury
Baltimore Ravens rookie safety Sanoussi Kane left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a stinger and his return is questionable, the team announced.
Kane was a seventh-round pick (No. 250 overall) by the Ravens in April's draft. The Purdue product had two impressive seasons to close out his college career, as he recorded 151 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 passes defended across 2022 and 2023.
According to the Ravens' unofficial depth chart released on Sunday, Kane is the No. 3 strong safety behind Marcus Williams and newcomer Eddie Jackson. He is competing with other rookies, namely undrafted free agent Beau Brade, to make the roster and earn some playing time.
The 24-year-old from Harlem is one of several Ravens defenders to leave Friday's game with injury. The most concerning one is first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins, who left with an apparent shoulder injury after a strong preseason debut. Veteran LB Chris Board also left in the first half and is being evaluated for a concussion.
