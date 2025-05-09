Ravens Rookies Earned Impressive Marks in College
The debate between production and physical traits for NFL Draft prospects is as old as time, and it's very easy to see what side of the debate the Baltimore Ravens fall on.
When asked about said debate before the draft, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he takes everything into account, but added that he's "a big fan of production." That wasn't just talk, either, as he backed it up with his picks.
Pro Football Focus ranked every team's draft class purely based on their production in college, and the Ravens' class came in at a very solid No. 4.
"The Ravens have built a reputation as one of the league's sharpest drafting teams year in and year out, and their 2025 class looks like another strong effort," PFF's Andrew Ites wrote. "Headlined by safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green, Baltimore's haul is filled with proven collegiate production. Starks capped off a stellar career at Georgia with a three-year PFF grade of 87.5 and was considered a steal at No. 27 overall. Green, meanwhile, was dominant off the edge at Marshall, earning a 93.6 grade over the past three seasons."
"Baltimore added four more players with three-year college grades of 80.0 or higher as they look to get over the hump and contend for a championship in 2025."
When looking purely at production, Green is the obvious standout here. The former Marshall edge rusher led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season, and he had more games with two or more sacks than he did with zero. He fell to the second round due to off-field concerns, which is understandable, but when looking purely at his on-field performance, the Ravens got themselves an absolute steal.
Starks, a three-year starter at Georgia, also had a very productive career with six interceptions. Other rookies who put up big numbers in college include fourth-round linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who had 114 total tackles at Cal last season, and sixth-round wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who had over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns at Florida Atlantic and Colorado over the past two seasons.
If these rookies can make the adjustment to the NFL quickly, then they will definitely be impact players in Baltimore.
