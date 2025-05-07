Ravens WR Defends Shedeur Sanders
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver and former Colorado standout LaJohntay Wester could be facing his former quarterback in the AFC North for years to come.
But despite being teammates-turned-division rivals, Wester isn't shying away from having the back of Shedeur Sanders after seeing him fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144 overall.
Wester, who was selected in the sixth round, came to Sanders' defense, saying that he was "disappointed" in the other teams for continuing to pass on his former quarterback.
"I was disappointed that they did him like that," Wester said, per the Ravens official website. “I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He’s going to work hard and he’s going to win that job in Cleveland.”
Wester played the first four years of his college career at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 campaign. He finished the season with 74 catches for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.
One of Wester's touchdown grabs was arguably the play of the year in college football. In a 38-31 overtime win over Baylor in September, Sanders connected with Wester on a 43-yard touchdown as time expired in regulation to tie the game at 31. Colorado ended up pulling off the thrilling win in the extra session.
“At the end of the day, in my eyes, it was just me making a play,” Wester said of the touchdown. “To other people, it was a clutch play. And they probably would never imagine a guy like me, a small guy, to be able to make a big-time play like that. But to me, it’s nothing new. I’m very confident in my game.”
Wester will now look to make an impact in the Ravens receiving corps during his rookie season in 2025.
