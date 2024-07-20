Former QB Makes Bold Statement About Ravens Roster
It was a bit of a slow NFL news day on Friday, but the Baltimore Ravens made the biggest splash of the day by signing two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal.
Throughout the offseason, the Ravens have been searching for safety depth to support their star duo of Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Now they finally have it in Jackson, formerly one of the best safeties in the league who has fallen on hard times due to age and injuries. If the 30-year-old can bounce back, then Baltimore's defense will surely be one of the best in the league once again.
The addition of Jackson is a huge boost to the Ravens' roster as a whole, but where does it rank compared to Baltimore's other talented rosters over the past few years? According to former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, who played for the team from 2018-2020 and was a mentor to Lamar Jackson, this year's roster is now the best in the past several years.
"The Ravens have the best roster they have ever had in the Lamar Jackson Era. Time to take advantage of it," Griffin wrote on X.
There's little doubt about this roster's potential, but the competition for such a title is very stiff. Namely, Lamar Jackson's two MVP seasons come to mind.
The 2019 team finished the regular season 14-2, the best record of the Lamar Jackson era, and steamrolled most opponents to earn the AFC's top seed. That team also featured three first-team All-Pros in Lamar, Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey, as well as six other players who made the Pro Bowl.
Then there's last year's team, which went 13-4 en route to earning the AFC's top seed once again. That team also featured three All-Pro's in Lamar, Hamilton and Roquan Smith, as well as four other Pro Bowlers. For the sake of comparison, that team also had several key players that this year's team doesn't, including Patrick Queen and Kevin Zeitler.
To be fair, this is a bit of an unfair comparison since we're comparing a preseason roster to an end-of-year roster for the other teams. On paper, though, one of the aforementioned teams may have the edge in terms of raw talent.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!