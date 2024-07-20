Ravens' Derrick Henry Fires Back at Titans Reporter
When a player leaves a team, especially to sign with a rival, there's always a split in the fanbase with some fans wanting them to do well and others not. Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry now finds himself that exact situation after arriving from the rival Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.
Recently, a debate broke out among Tennessee fans on whether it's OK to root for Henry's success in Baltimore. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, who covers the team on his own website, stoked the flames when not only wished for Henry's downfall in Baltimore, but claimed any fan wishing for his success isn't a true Titans fan.
"If you root for Derrick Henry to the extent that you want the Ravens to win so much as a game, you are not the Titans fan you think you are," Kuharsky wrote on X. "Period. Not up for debate.
"If they are on the goal line at the end of a game they are trailing by 4, and you want him to score, you are not the TEN [Tennessee] fan you think you are."
It didn't take long for Henry to catch wind of that post, and he clearly wasn't having any of it. The former Offensive Player of the Year fired back with a short but scathing response.
"Paul go find something to do," Henry wrote.
In reality, there's nothing wrong with fans cheering for a player after they've left their favorite team. Ravens fans have surely felt like this before, such as when five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata closed out his career with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. As long as that player's success doesn't come at the expense of the team, then why not keep supporting them?
Baltimore and Tennessee aren't scheduled to play this season, and seeing as how Henry is one of the greatest players in Titans history and never won a Super Bowl, there will surely be plenty of fans in Nashville wanting to see him get his taste of glory. Even if they couldn't care less about the rest of the Ravens, seeing Henry succeed would bring a smile to their faces.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!