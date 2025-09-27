Ravens' Roster Moves Fill DL Need Before Chiefs Game
To say the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line is hurting right now would be one heck of an understatement.
The injury bug has not been kind to the Ravens' defensive line early this season, as nearly every single one on the roster has dealt with some kind of ailment. Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington have had it the worst so far, as they both landed on injured reserve and will be out until Week 9 at the earliest (and Madubuike already missed Week 3's loss to the Detroit Lions).
Additionally, Travis Jones is questionable to play in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving early against the Lions. He was a limited participant in the Ravens' past two practices, but the fact they're so banged up at the position just four weeks into the season is alarming to say the least.
At the very least, the Ravens are doing what they can to address the issue. After placing Madubuike and Washington on IR, they signed defensive end Brent Urban and fullback Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Mitchell-Paden's promotion is mostly to allow him to continue playing after using all three standard elevations, but Urban's is key to shoring up the depth up front.
Urban, 34, is in his eighth season with the Ravens (2015-18, 2022-25) out of 11 in the NFL. He appeared in his first game of the season in Week 3, recording one tackle while logging 25 defensive snaps (37 percent). While he might not light up the stat sheet, his familiarity with the scheme will be invaluable for what's otherwise a pretty young group.
Additionally, they also elevated defensive tackles C.J. Okoye and Josh Tupou for the game against the Chiefs.
Okoye, 23, will appear in his first regular season game after spending his first two seasons on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad. The Nigerian lineman showed potential during the preseason, and at 6-foot-6 and 370 pounds, he's absolutely capable of being a run-stuffer in the middle.
Tupou, 31, boasts a similarly large frame at 6-foot-3 and 350 pounds. He returned to the Ravens this week after spending time on the practice squad last season and spending time with the Indianapolis Colts this summer.
Of course, replacing Madubuike, Washington and possibly Jones is going to be next to impossible, but the Ravens know they need to do whatever they can to maintain the depth up front.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!