Ravens Given Rough Grade for Offseason Haul
The Baltimore Ravens had a notably quiet offseason. They made their best move of the offseason ahead of free agency by re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal, but made very little splash in the open market.
Because of this, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report gave the Ravens a "C" grade when analyzing their offseason.
"Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was brought in to upgrade the passing-game weapons available to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he’s 32 and coming off the worst season of his career in terms of receiving yards," Davenport writes. "Should Jackson go down the team now has a highly experienced backup—Cooper Rush was given a two-year deal to come hold a clipboard in Baltimore.
Frankly, the team lost as much as it gained in free agency—guard Patrick Mekari got $12.5 million a season to bolt Baltimore for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the NFL’s second-worst pass defense from a year ago lost a starter when Brandon Stephens joined the New York Jets. Look for that pass defense to be a focus in Green Bay—a Ravens team with Super Bowl aspirations can’t be a sieve through the air again."
It's fair to not give the Ravens a great grade, considering their lack of signings. Baltimore needs to knock the draft out of the park in order to get a truly good offseason grade. The good news, though, is that the Ravens are historically one of the best drafting teams in the NFL. Their top needs are on the defensive side of the ball, at cornerback and edge rusher.
Considering the lack of starting cornerback opposite of Nate Wiggins, though, on the boundary, one would think that is where they go. Perhaps Shavon Revel or Trey Amos will be the pick in the first round for the Ravens. Should that be the case, they'll have one of the highest grades of the draft, and get a higher offseason grade as a whole.
