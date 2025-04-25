Best Available Offensive Prospects Ravens Could Target on Day Two
The Baltimore Ravens unsurprisingly went defense with their top pick by selecting former Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Heading into Day 2, they will have a chance to address some of their needs on offense with some intriguing talent in the trenches as well as at the skill positions.
Here is a list of the best-available offensive prospects who could be selected in the second or third round and fit the Ravens' immediate and long-term needs:
Offensive Line
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona: At one point in the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-4 and 324-pound former Pac-12 and Big 12 standout was being mocked to the Ravens as a potential first-round option at No. 27 overall. He was a three-year starter in college who played 15 games at right guard, five at left tackle and 16 at right tackle. While the bulk of his college experience came at tackle, where he can still serve as a backup, Savaiinaea best projects as an interior player at the next level. He could compete for the starting left guard spot as a rookie and be the eventual successor at right guard for fellow Polynesian behemoth Daniel Faalele, who is coming off a Pro Bowl alternate season in 2024 and is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia: The former five-star recruit was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs at right guard and earned both All-American and First Team All-SEC honors in each of the last two years. He plays with a mauler mentality in the run game and has the type of mobility to get out in space that the Ravens covet in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme, because he played in it for two of his first three years in college.
Miles Frazier, LSU: The former SEC standout was a four-year starter in college with 13 games of experience at tackle, including 10 on the left side in his Freshman All-American season at Florida Atlantic in 2021 before transferring. He moved inside with the Tigers and was a stalwart at both guard spots, starting 10 games on the left side and 27 on the right. His size, length, short-area quickness and power are his biggest strengths as a blocker.
Charles Grant, William & Mary: The small-school prospect was a four-year starter at the FCS level and has the physical tools at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds with 34-inch arms to develop into an ideal swing tackle at a minimum and be a potential successor to Ronnie Stanley on the blindside. Grant will be a name to watch for the Ravens in the third round at No. 91 overall, as he was one of the prospects they brought in for a pre-draft visit.
Wide Receiver
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: The Ravens don't have an immediate need for a big-bodied receiver who excels at coming down with contested catches after bringing in DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. However, the five-time Pro Bowler only inked a one-year deal and is on the wrong side of 30 so preparing for the future with a young talent who would address that role in the offense beyond 2025 makes sense. Higgins recorded 140 catches, 2,166 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 15.5 yards per catch over the past two years with the Cyclones, including career-highs in 2024 with 87 catches for 1,183 and a team-leading nine touchdowns.
Jack Bech, TCU: The former Big-12 standout didn't break out until this past season with the Horned Frogs, but he is one of the most well-rounded and technically refined receivers in this year's class. Bech dominated at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, where he showcased strong hands, crisp route running, contested-catch ability and shined as a blocker. He earned MVP honors in the all-star game itself by recording six catches for 68 receiving yards and the game-winning touchdown. In his final season, he put up higher totals than his previous three combined with career highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (1,034) and touchdowns (nine).
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State: The other half of the Cyclones' dynamic duo would address multiple needs for the Ravens and could be ripe for the picking in the third round at No. 91 overall if he slips that far. In addition to being a savvy route runner with blazing speed, he can fill their void as a punt returner, which is a role that was a revolving door in 2024 and could use some juice and consistency. Noel returned kicks and punts throughout his college career and averaged a career-high 15.3 yards per punt return as a senior in 2024. His production as a pass catcher improved each year and hit its peak last year with career-highs in catches (80), receiving yards (1,194) and touchdowns (eight).
Running Back
RJ Harvey, UCF: The Ravens don't have a pressing need at this position either, but it is one of the deepest in this year's class, and the value to take an explosive home-run threat like Harvey in the third round might be too good to pass up. He was one of the few prospects at the position who they brought in for a pre-draft visit and would add another explosive playmaker to their backfield. Harvey's contact balance, vision and quick footwork are exceptional, making him a threat to take any touch the distance. As a senior in 2024, he recorded career-highs with 232 carries, 1,577 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 131.4 rushing yards per game, 6.8 yards per carry, 267 receiving yards, 13.4 yards per catch and three receiving touchdowns.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State: Despite not possessing blazing speed, the former Heisman Trophy finalist is still one of the most complete prospects at the position in this year's loaded crop. In addition to having elite contact balance, making him an excellent short-yardage option, Skattebo is a receiving weapon out of the backfield and a threat to run or pass the ball as a wildcat quarterback. As a senior in 2024, he led the Sun Devils and finished second in the FBS in rushing with 1,711 yards and finished second on his team with a career-high 605 receiving yards as well. While the second round would be too high for him to come off the board, the late-third at No. 91 or even in a trade-back scenario a little further into the round to take him while also accruing future draft capital could be a viable option for Baltimore.
Tight End
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green: The Ravens' entire tight end room, including five-time Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, is only under contract through 2025. The Ravens could get a jump start on replenishing their ranks at the position with the former Bowling Green Falcon, who is coming off a historically prolific final season. Fannin Jr. became the first tight end in FBS history to win conference Player of the Year, as he received both Mid-American Conference MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors after recording an FBS-record 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards. He'd make for an alluring late third-round option with good size and elite receiving prowess.
Terrence Ferguson, Oregon: While the former Duck didn't rewrite FBS history with a strong senior season in 2024, he did set several program career records for a tight end, including receptions and touchdown catches while also finishing just 20 yards shy of breaking former Ravens 2010 draft pick Ed Dickson's school record for career receiving yards at the position. Ferguson tested the best of all the tight ends who took part in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and projects best as an 'F' tight end exclusively who offers little-to-nothing as a blocker but can still contribute as a pass-catching weapon.
