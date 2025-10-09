Ravens Shake Up Defense With Safety Signing
Time is of the essence for the struggling Baltimore Ravens, who've spent the days following their emasculating Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans by operating with some of that urgency that they've been accused of lacking in the past.
Head coach John Harbaugh said that he was leaving all options open in attempting to guide his usually-successful operation back into the win column, with their disastrous 1-4 start to the season necessitating some changes. The front office has clearly followed suit in their willingness to change what isn't working, and made a few intriguing transactions earlier this week.
They signed veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a practice squad deal, fresh off of his getting waived by those same Texans earlier in the season. This further clarified Baltimore's interest in locating playmakers to place within their heart of their reeling defense, as they made their first trade of the season hours later when they sent underwhelming edge-rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Alohi Gilman.
The ball-hawk safety is known for his fiery spirit as well as his contributions to good teams, having played a regular starting role on both of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl teams. He may not have been a great fit in Texas, where he was traded shortly after winning his first ring earlier this year, but the Ravens could sure use a human wake-up call.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians co-signed the Ravens' thought process on The Pat McAfee Show, identifying their desire to re-ignite the defense's fight. "Bring a little swagger in there, bring a little s**t-talking. Let's get back to Ravens football," he said.
Co-host and former player AJ Hawk agreed, saying "there's no financial impact, he's getting paid by the Texans, they gotta do something to wake them up. You gotta do something to get some kind of juice, bring some kind of energy, and we know CJGJ, he's not gonna go in there and just be a wallflower and hang out.
"He's gonna go out there and let his presence be known, and maybe that's what they need back there."
Gardner-Johnson, along with Gilman, should help create some dynamism in a Ravens secondary that's struggled against aerial threats while looking even worse on the ground, and will help ease the team's pressure to get All-Pro star Kyle Hamilton back onto the field. Their pass-rush may have taken a slight hit in losing Oweh for no additional help directly along the line, but versatile players capable of making things happen look like the front office's preferred method into re-creating a lively defense.
