Ravens Should Bring Back Former Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens still have a few holes on their defense as we get closer and closer to the 2025 NFL season. While they added safety Malaki Starks to their secondary, a hole remains at No. 2 cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins on the boundary. Baltimore also needs another proven edge rusher.
Even though Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are both still in Baltimore, neither has really stood out as a go-to edge rusher who can take over games when need be. Oweh had 10 sacks in 2024, but he may be a trade candidate as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, and Ojabo has just four sacks in three seasons with Baltimore. Tavius Robinson would be the better choice to keep if it came down to him or Ojabo, as he posted 3.5 sacks in 2024. Luckily for Baltimore, a former Raven has become available via free agency.
The Carolina Panthers released edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after just one season, where he had 5.5 sacks to take his career total up to 58. Clowney tied his career-high in sacks with the Ravens in 2023 with 9.5. And while Clowney is 32, he would be a welcome addition should he and the Ravens be mutually interested in a return to Baltimore. Getting another veteran in the room to complement fellow long-time player Kyle Van Noy, who is coming off a career year with 12.5 sacks. The Ravens could make that eventual Oweh trade and elevate Mike Green right away to be the starter, while Clowney serves as the team's third edge rusher with Robinson as the No. 4.
Assuming the Ravens get a respectable draft pick in return for Oweh, it's a win-win move for Baltimore, who can bring back a veteran who had success in a Ravens uniform and also elevate a potential star rookie.
