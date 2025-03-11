Takeaways from Ravens' First Wave of Free Agency
The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period was a whirlwind that saw a lot of deals get agreed to in principle. Some were as big as expected and others were surprisingly more significant than anticipated and involved impending unrestricted free agents who played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.
Here are some of the major Ravens-related ripple effects from the initial wave of free agency:
Adding more competition at ILB is a bigger priority
The Ravens gave 2023 third-round pick Trenton Simpson a clear pathway and a long runway to seize the starting WILL inside linebacker spot next to three-time All Pro veteran Roquan Smith following the departure of Pro Bowler Patrick Queen last offseason. He took the vast majority of first-team reps during organized team activities, mini-camp and training camp and even played into the second half of preseason games.
Once the regular season got underway, he started the first 13 games before being replaced in the lineup by the two-man platoon of veterans Malik Harrison and Chris Board down the stretch after the bye week. The Ravens paid the two of them $4.035 million on their two one-year deals combined. Many pundits who closely cover or follow the team anticipated that neither would command much more than what they signed for last offseason and could potentially stay on the open market through the initial waves of free agency if one or both weren't retained.
To the surprise of many, both players agreed to deals elsewhere for significantly more than anyone anticipated. Harrison is set to join Queen in his defection to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal worth $10 million and Board is expected to sign a two-year deal with the New York Giants worth $6 million. The Ravens were likely out of the running for Harrison at that price and could've made a stronger push to retain Board but now they'll likely need to turn to the veteran free agent market to bring in some viable competition to push Simpson for a starting spot heading into next season.
Even if they opt to use another early-round pick on a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no telling if their learning curve will be as steep or even steeper than Simpson's. Some experienced options slated to hit the open market and haven't been connected with any new teams yet include Willie Gay Jr., Tyrel Dodson, Devin Bush and Denzel Perryman.
Offensive line depth takes multiple hits
The Ravens are slated to lose both of their most versatile offensive lineman after Patrick Mekari agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million and Josh Jones came to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million. Both players have starting experience playing guard and tackle. Mekari has played and started at all five spots and while he was expected to depart following the news that the Ravens were signing two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a new deal, losing Jones came as somewhat of a surprise.
It appears the rest of the league is putting more value on the Ravens' impending free agents to fill holes and solidify depth on their offensive lines than was believed leading up to the legal tampering period. The slated departures of Mekari and Jones doesn't just mean they are saying goodbye to last year's starting left guard, they are losing both of their primary backups on the blindside in particular.
While Stanley was able to play in every game for the first time in his career in a resurgent 2024 campaign, they can't bank on history favorably repeating itself two years in a row. Injuries happen and they need to be prepared for the possibility of needing to flip 2024 second-rounder Roger Rosengarten to left tackle without leaving a glaring liability on the right side.
Ronnie Stanley definitely took a hometown discount
One of the biggest takeaways of the first day of reported signings was how much of a premium teams around the league put on trying to find answers and upgrade at left tackle to protect their respective franchise quarterback's blindside.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a four-year deal with former Steelers' starter Dan Moore that pays him half a million more in annual average salary than Stanley who is the more accomplished and far superior blocker of the two. The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to pay Jaylon Moore, who has started just 12 of his 55 career games, an average of $15 million over the next two years. Instead of overpaying for another team's lackluster option, the Washington Commanders executed a blockbuster trade to acquire five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and he might want a new deal soon.
These bold moves and gross overpays further underline just how much money Stanley left on the table to remain in Baltimore so he can potentially finish his career with the Ravens. Had he and his agent opted to test the open market, they likely would've been made him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league. The 30-year-old former first-rounder clearly prioritizes winning over breaking the bank again and the Ravens are very fortunate because of it.
Compensatory pick formula among biggest winners
Even though it means bidding farewell to a handful of players who have been integral to the team's success over the past few seasons when these reported deals can be finalized on Wednesday as the new league year begins, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has to be overjoyed after watching Monday's action.
At the 2025 NFL Combine late last month, he told reporters during a press conference that the Ravens likely wouldn't be active in free agency outside of retaining some key players like Stanley and bringing in some outside free agents for around the veteran minimum. None of those moves would jeopardize the three mid-to-late-round compensatory picks they are currently in line to receive in the 2026 NFL Draft for three of their expected four losses thus far.
According to Russell Street Report salary cap expert Brian McFarland, the Ravens are slate to get either a fourth or fifth-round pick for the loss of Mekari, a fourth or fifth for losing cornerback Brandon Stephens who agreed to a three-year deal worth $36 million with the New York Jets and seventh-rounder for Harrison. No team has received more comp picks since the formula was instituted in 1994 than the Ravens and that isn't slated to change anytime soon.
