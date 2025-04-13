Ravens Should Trade For Saints Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens had one of their best years in the Lamar Jackson era in 2024, finishing first in the NFL in yards per game. The Ravens came up short in the playoffs, though, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
They've done a good job at both keeping important pieces on their offense and bringing in new weapons. They re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal, and added a nice piece to their receiving corps in the form of former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins at the beginning of free agency. Baltimore could go all in, though, and land another receiver that could finally put them over the top.
The New Orleans Saints will potentially be without quarterback Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, per Ian Rapoport. Should that be the case, the Saints could be looking to do something they should have done years ago - completely rebuild. That means moving on from players in exchange for draft picks, which is where the Ravens come in.
While they added Hopkins, he is going to be 33 when the season begins and has clearly regressed. Why not go out and get another top receiver to complement Zay Flowers by trading for Chris Olave?
Olave is coming off a year in which he only played eight games while dealing with an injury, but his prior work speaks for itself. In 2023, he caught 87 passes for over 1,100 yards and five touchdowns. As a rookie with no semblance of any sort of franchise quarterback, he still managed to eclipse 1,000 yards on 72 catches.
Putting him on the boundary opposite Rashod Bateman with Flowers in the Slot and Hopkins rotating in would give the Ravens one of the top receiving corps in the NFL, as well as one of the deepest.
