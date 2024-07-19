Ravens Sign Former Bears Pro Bowl Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have finally found their No. 3 safety as they've signed 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Jackson, 30, was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Chicago Bears, and he quickly established himself as an impact player. He was outstanding in coverage, could tackle well and had a nose for the end zone with six touchdowns in four seasons. A Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019, Jackson was rewarded with a four-year, $58.4 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the league at the time of signing.
In an all-too familiar tale, though, Jackson's play began to decline due to a combination of age and injuries. Last season was the toughest of his career, as the former Alabama star recorded just 37 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception in 12 games. He suffered a Lisfranc injury late in 2022, and it clearly still affected him last season.
With Jackson set to make $14 million in base salary this season, the Bears decided to move on from the veteran safety back in February. He then remained on the market without much reported interest, until the Ravens came calling just recently.
It's no secret that Baltimore has been looking for safety depth, as Geno Stone's departure left the depth behind depth looking shaky. The Ravens have shown confidence in fourth-year safety Ar'Darius Washington, a former undrafted free agent out of TCU, but now Jackson gives them such much-needed experience at the position.
Jackson should slot in right behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, widely considered to be the best safety duo in the league. The Ravens used plenty of three-safety sets, which often featured Hamilton lining up in the slot, and now they have the depth they need to continue using those sets without cause for concern.
If Jackson can bounce back from last-year's injury riddled campaign, then the Ravens will undoubtedly have the best safety trio in the NFL.
