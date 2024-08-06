Ravens Sign Former Buccaneers WR
The Baltimore Ravens have added another weapon for two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore has reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran receiver Russell Gage. Prior to this season, Gage played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2018 to 2021 and spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gage missed all of last season due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.
For his career, Gage has 244 catches for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 28-year-old receiver caught a career-best five touchdowns in 2022 and had over 700 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Falcons.
He'll join a receiving room that lost an important veteran presence in Odell Beckham Jr. after he signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason. OBJ had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Zay Flowers exploded onto the scene as a rookie last season, establishing himself as the team's no. 1 receiver from the jump. He had 77 catches for 858 yards, both of which led Baltimore in 2023. The speedy 5-foot-9 receiver also caught five touchdowns, which only trailed tight end Mark Andrews.
Baltimore also has Rashod Bateman, who agreed to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. Bateman was the healthiest he had been in his three-year career last season, playing in 16 games and he caught 32 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown.
Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty and fourth-round pick Devontez Walker will also be vying to earn a consistent role in an offense that ranked 21st in passing yards per game last season.
How Gage recovers from a knee injury that kept him out for all of last season will ultimately determine his role this upcoming season. If he can return at full health, there's a chance he can carve out a role for himself on a team with its sights set on a Super Bowl.