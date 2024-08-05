Two Ravens Become Eligible for Next Hall of Fame Class
The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony has come and gone, and while there was only one Baltimore Ravens player honored (Devin Hester, who played just 12 games for them in 2016), there could be two franchise icons on the stage this time next year.
As the focus shifts to the 2025 class, two Ravens legends in outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda will have their first crack at football's highest honor.
Suggs, the No. 10 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, became one of the pillars of Baltimore's stingy defense throughout the 2000s and 2010s, alongside legends such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. He played in Baltimore for 16 seasons, and still holds the franchise records for sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (33) by wide margins. His list of accolades includes seven Pro Bowl selections, a 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award and two Super Bowl rings, one with the Ravens and another with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Yanda, a 2007 third-round pick from Iowa, became one of the NFL's most-dominant linemen throughout his 13-year run in Baltimore. In that time, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He was also a key member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl team.
Both Suggs and Yanda have been inducted into the Ravens' ring of honor, the former in 2023 and the latter in 2022.
There isn't much of a debate about whether or not Suggs and Yanda belong in the Hall of Fame, but the big question is whether they will be first-ballot inductees. The upcoming class is stacked with amazing players, including Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and more. There's also previously eligible players who are still waiting on their gold jacket, such as Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Antonio Gates and Rodney Harrison.
The Ravens have seven former players in the Hall of Fame: Hester, Reed, Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe and Rod Woodson. If the voters like Suggs and Yanda enough, then that number could rise to nine players very soon.
