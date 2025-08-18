Ravens Sign Former Browns Veteran DB
The Baltimore Ravens brought on some depth to their already-versatile secondary unit on Monday, announcing their signing of defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. entering the final week of preseason.
The decision arrives mere weeks before the regular season's set to commence, as the Ravens have already faced off in two of their three preseason games by this point in August. They had an open roster spot worth filling after previously waiving running back Marcus Major, and wasted no time in throwing their newest defensive back out onto the training camp field with the rest of the team.
Graham represents their interest in providing the secondary with as much depth as they can muster, as they've already seen the talented position group take a few hits before games have started officially counting. Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone is set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season after sustaining ACL and MCL tears nearly immediately into the team's first matchup, and fellow defensive back TJ Tampa has similarly dealt with lower-leg injuries early into his young career.
Graham isn't the hottest commodity on the open market, hence his availability entering the final days of the offseason, but he's a warm body with at least some NFL experience.
The former-Day Three Chicago Bears draft prospect saw minimal action in his rookie season before moving on to the Cleveland Browns, where he played a career-high seven games that's still yet to be topped. He missed the 2023 season with an ankle injury, briefly returning to action with last year's Pittsburgh Steelers. Graham was cut early in the 2024 campaign after appearing in just one game, and looks to bounce back with his third AFC North team in as many years.
The Ravens' cornerbacks aren't banged up enough for Graham to see anything resembling consistent snaps, already loaded with top-end talent. Marlon Humphrey sustains as one of the likeliest All-Pro bets at his position, while Nate Wiggins looks to continue his ascent and Jaire Alexander makes his comeback bid with a change of scenery.
Even Chidobe Awuzie, entering his age-30 season, looks to have the edge on Graham on the depth chart, having been brought on earlier this offseason as further secondary insurance.
The Ravens' cornerback room is recognized as arguably the deepest position group on Baltimore's stacked roster, but should disaster strike, they'll have one more Raven ready to go in their newly-claimed journeyman.
