Ravens' Loaded Secondary Receives No. 1 Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens will always have Lamar Jackson as their franchise's avatar, as long as they keep the 2x MVP happy. The quarterback's not only put the team back on the map as a highlight machine, but solidified them into a perennial contender with a one-of-one play style that's thrust him firmly into the top tier of the most important position in the game.
Jackson's been playing at an elite level ever since he took over as the starting quarterback in his sophomore NFL season, but Baltimore's been known for their defense since well before he took over.
Stars like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed existed to make opposing field generals' jobs considerably tougher, an angle the Ravens have looked to channel this summer. They've recently drafted some shutdown playmakers of their own, most notably developing Kyle Hamilton into the best safety in the league after just three seasons, but their general identity at secondary has grown into a Ravens calling card.
NFL.com ranked the Ravens' defensive backfield as the best in the game, the latest in a sequence of compliments to the team building job that the front office has done.
Bucky Brooks is sure to point out the quick turnaround the team experienced midway through last season, as they defense jumped from lethargic to effective after some tweaks that they've looked to build off of.
"This year, the cornerback trio of two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, who signed in June after being released by Green Bay, two-time All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins will force opponents to consistently win one-on-ones against polished technicians with speed, skill and savvy," Brooks wrote. "Given the threesome’s instincts, awareness and versatility, Orr can deploy various schemes to neutralize opponents without compromising the back end."
"Emerging superstar Kyle Hamilton and first-round rookie Malaki Starks provide the unit with 'rock and roll' flexibility at the safety position, with each defender comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage or in center field. Given the Ravens’ superior talent, adaptability and physicality, it will be challenging for opponents to rely on the passing game."
Even after preseason injuries sustained by a young depth pieces in Bilhal Kone, this cornerback and safety combination is still favored as one of the most disruptive such units in the league. Their balance of veterans and ascendant stars should provide the team with plenty of options, lower opposing scores and, critically, time for the Baltimore offense to sit.
