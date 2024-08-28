Ravens Sign Malik Cunningham to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens took another step toward rounding out their practice squad.
The Ravens reportedly signed receiver Malik Cunningham to their practice squad, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Cunningham was released on Tuesday ahead of the team having to get their roster down to 53 players. The quarterback-turned-receiver cleared waivers, paving the way for him to return to Baltimore.
Baltimore has also signed the following players to their practice squad, per Zrebiec.
QB Devin Leary
DL C.J. Ravenell
C Darrian Dalcourt
CB Ka'Dar Hollman
WR Dayton Wade
RB John Kelley
RB Chris Collier
OLB Joe Evans
Teams are allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad.
Cunningham entered the NFL as a quarterback after he played five seasons collegiately at Louisville, the same school Ravens two-time MVP Lamar Jackson plated at collegiately. The New England Patriots signed the 6-foot-1 speedster as an undrafted free agent, and he flashed his playmaking ability in the preseason last year.
New England cut Cunningham after signing him to the active roster, and he was signed by the Ravens in October of last season. After only appearing in one game last season, the Ravens made the decision to move Cunningham to receiver.
Cunningham had four catches for 34 yards across three games this preseason.
Getting fully adjusted to a new position isn't something that's going to happen overnight. Baltimore having Cunningham on its practice squad will allow him to continue to get acclimated to being a receiver.
Zay Flowers has emerged as Baltimore's top option at receiver after a stellar rookie season. The 2023 first-round pick caught a team-leading 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns.
Who steps up opposite Flowers remains a question, though. Tylan Wallace, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and 2024 fourth-round DeVontez Walker are among the players who could vie for that spot. If Cunningham can continue to develop, him eventually becoming a reliable receiver option may not be far out of the question.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!