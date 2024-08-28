Former Ravens OLB Visiting Titans
Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is still in search of his next team.
After visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, he's reportedly going to visit the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. Signing with the Titans would reunite him with former Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Wilson is entering his first season as the Titans' defensive coordinator.
Bowser was taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After an up-and-down first two seasons, the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker had a strong three-year stretch from 2019-2021.
Bowser had five sacks in 2019, then did a bit of everything in 2020 with two sacks and a career-best three interceptions. He enjoyed the best year of his career with a career-high 59 tackles and seven sacks in 2021.
Injuries then derailed Bowser's rise to becoming one of Baltimore's top pass rushers. He only played in nine games and had two sacks in 2022. A torn Achilles and a knee injury forced Bowser to miss the entire 2023 season.
With Bowser's struggles to stay on the field and the Ravens' strapped for cap space, they ended up cutting him this offseason to save $5.5 million in cap space.
The Titans could use more depth coming off the edge. Harold Landry had 10.5 sacks and Arden Key had six, and no other outside linebacker had more than one last season for Tennessee. It finished last season with 45 sacks, but defensive tackle Denico Autry, who led the team with 11.5, signed with the Houston Texans this offseason.
If Bowser can stay healthy, he has the potential to bring a much-needed boost for Wilson to the Titans' defense. And if he can find a way to get back to the level of play he was at between 2019 and 2021, he could be in line to capitalize off of it next offseason.
