Reunion? Ravens Bring In Former D-Lineman
Now that Tuesday's roster cut deadline has passed, the Baltimore Ravens can now look to bring in some outside help just before the season kicks off next week.
Their first option seems to be an old friend up front. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy for a free agent visit on Wednesday.
Guy, 34, spent the past seven seasons with the New England Patriots, but before that, he was with the Ravens for almost three full seasons. The Arizona State product really began to come on in Baltimore, as he appeared in 43 games with 17 starts and had 74 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits and 5.5 sacks.
Guy then cashed in when he signed a four-year, $20 million deal with New England in 2017, followed by a four-year, $11.5 million extension in 2021. He started 103 of 110 games he appeared in for the Patriots, recording 379 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 37 QB hits and 10.5 sacks. The Patriots released him in February, though that likely has more to do with the team wanting to get younger and not the fault of him.
Baltimore could stand to benefit from bringing in Guy, but the defensive line is already very solid. The players who made the 53-man roster on Tuesday were Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban and Travis Jones, none of which were at any real risk of being cut. If the Ravens were to sign Guy, who has gone six months without signing as a reminder, then they'd have to make a sacrifice elsewhere.
That doesn't seem like a particularly good trade off, but it could be worth taking a flier on Guy. Besides, it helps that he's a known commodity that is familiar with John Harbaugh's defensive system.
