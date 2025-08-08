Ravens Rookie Amazes on Long Punt Return TD
The Baltimore Ravens seem to have found their starting punt returner for the 2025 season.
Rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester gave the Ravens a 14-3 lead against the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Wester flashed his ability to do just that on his first punt return of the game as he cut in and out of players for a 17-yard game. He finished the job on his second attempt.
Baltimore selected Wester in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the hopes he could finally give them some juice at punt returner, and it looks like the team is getting exactly that from him.
"Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged this offseason that he didn't do a good enough job last year of addressing the return game. That's why Baltimore invested a sixth-round pick on Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who has the speed to become an impact returner," Jamison Hensley of ESPN wrote. "But if the rookie struggles, especially with ball security, Baltimore could turn to Tylan Wallace or look for a more experienced returner before the start of the season."
Wester is a very intriguing player. He reeled in 74 catches for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns at Colorado last season.
Before transferring to Colorado in 2024, he played for Florida Atlanta University, recording 252 catches for 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns from 2020-23.
Over the past two years, Wester also returned 23 punts for 386 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown against the Utah Utes.
While Wester's punt return likely earned him a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster, he must continue to show out during the preseason, especially because he'll have little to no impact on offense to begin his NFL career.
He is part of a very crowded wide receiver room that also includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace.
However, if Wester can continue having success as a returner, he will likely be awarded more opportunities to carve out a role for himself on offense.
Wester was named first-team All-AAC, the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team All-American as a punt returner in 2023.
