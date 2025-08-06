Ravens Late-Round Rookie Could Have Instant Impact
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the league at drafting, and it seems they may have hit on yet another late-round pick.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports named Ravens rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan a Day 3 pick who is set up to succeed in Year 1.
"A thick, explosive, no-nonsense linebacker on the Ravens. Sounds ideal, doesn't it. And as a fourth-round pick, Baltimore won't have to rely on Buchanan to be the sole playmaker at the second level, as All-Pro Roquan Smith still patrols there," Trapasso wrote. "Buchanan will have to battle Trenton Simpson for playing time next to Smith, but the rookie has the advanced skill set to see the field sooner than later."
Buchanan will have to beat out Simpson for a starting job, but Simpson struggled in his first full season as a starter last year while recording 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.
Simpson will likely get the first nod as one of Baltimore's starters once again, but that won't last very long if his woes continue.
Buchanan, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant 2024 campaign, during which he registered 114 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed at California. Before transferring to Cal, he had eight interceptions and 14 pass breakups across three seasons at UC Davis.
"Most young linebackers struggle in coverage once they get to the league. In college, they're typically one of the most athletic players on the field, and they're coached to see ball, get ball, often flying downhill and piling up huge tackling totals," Trapasso added. "Buchanan is ready to go on passing downs."
Buchanan must also beat out Ravens linebackers Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV, William Kwenkeu and Chandler Martin for playing time, but fans could see him on the field with the starters sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!