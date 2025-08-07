Ravens Have New Three-Headed Monster
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best tight end duo in the NFL in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. However, that duo is starting to become a three-headed monster.
With Likely sidelined for the rest of the preseason with a foot fracture, which he suffered during a recent training camp practice, the Ravens have been getting a closer look at backup tight end Charlie Kolar, and he has been impressing.
In fact, Kolar made the two biggest plays of Baltimore's joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, catching the attention of two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"Awesome, man," Jackson said. "Charlie is getting a great feel for the game. He's looking like a little Mark and a little Isaiah out there, in his own way. He's coming along great."
The start to Kolar's NFL career has been less than ideal. Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has recorded just 20 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns in 30 games.
However, if he can continue strengthening his rapport with Jackson while Likely nurses his foot injury, he could carve out a role for himself in the Ravens' stacked offense.
"Charlie came in as a receiver," head coach John Harbaugh said. "That's the interesting thing. And I do think he's grown as a receiver, also, but probably his biggest growth came as a blocker. He never blocked, I don't think — maybe one time — at Iowa State. Now, he's kind of known as a blocker, and yet he had two or three big, huge, passing play catches today."
Kolar was a very intriguing prospect coming out of Iowa State. In four seasons, he racked up 168 receptions for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns.
If he can begin having that type of production in 2025, he may just earn himself a nice payday entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Baltimore is surely hoping that's the case since it would give the team a new three-headed monster, making it even more difficult to guard as it prepares to make another run at a Super Bowl.
