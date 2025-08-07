Ravens Trade For Micah Parsons Off The Table?
The Baltimore Ravens were named an obvious landing spot for Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons. However, how realistic is it that an actual trade gets done?
According to Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com, it's not very likely at all.
"I do not think the Ravens will trade for Micah Parsons," Mink wrote. "I don't think Parsons, who has publicly asked to be dealt, will be traded at all. His contract extension saga will probably play out similar to other superstar negotiations of the past in Dallas – a long, drawn-out process in which a deal ultimately gets struck. We've seen this time and time again. Just because a player asks for a trade doesn't mean it's going to happen."
Parsons shocked the football world when he requested a trade in the midst of a contract dispute, but the Cowboys have made it very clear that they have no intention of trading him.
Even if Dallas were willing to entertain a trade, though, it would still be very difficult for Baltimore to give Parsons what he's looking for.
The 26-year-old likely wants a record-breaking contract extension on top of what it would take the Ravens to acquire him. They simply don't have that kind of salary cap space, especially with several other players with paydays coming up, too.
"The Ravens do not have the salary-cap space either now or in the future to accommodate the kind of mega deal that Parsons is seeking. Baltimore already has a line around the block of excellent young players worthy of an extension, including Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Travis Jones, Odafe Oweh, and more," Mink added. "Even if the Ravens could make it work financially, I doubt General Manager Eric DeCosta would be willing to give up the trade capital required (likely multiple first-round picks) to get Parsons."
Parsons is certainly worth what it would take to acquire and pay him after recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed through the first four years of his NFL career. He has also been named the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Pro twice and to four Pro Bowls.
However, trading for Parsons just doesn't make a lot of sense for Baltimore right now. So for Ravens fans still holding out hope, it may be best to finally move on.
