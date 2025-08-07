Former GM Predicts Breakout for Ravens' Fourth-Year Defender
The Baltimore Ravens' defensive line has gone somewhat overlooked this offseason, so they are going to need some of their younger players to step up. Luckily, that is exactly what former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayok foresees for one of the Ravens' fourth-year defenders.
Mayok believes defensive tackle Travis Jones is in store for a breakout season in 2025.
"Put this in your memory bank: Baltimore No. 98 Travis Jones," Mayock said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "He caught my eye last year [when] I had a couple of their games late. He's a monster, and I think he's going to have a breakout year this year."
Jones, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft. Expectations were high for him, but he has somewhat underwhelmed since entering the league.
Over the past three years, Jones has only recorded 102 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 49 games.
That is not necessarily bad production, but it is not the type of numbers that will give him the payday he is likely looking for entering the final year of his rookie deal. So both sides are hoping that changes this season.
Baltimore is gearing up to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2025 and needs the best out of its players to do just that. In fact, just last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line was tabbed a key reason why they won it all.
Mayok believes the Ravens' roster is right up there with that of the Eagles, and Jones could be a big reason why.
Jones, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, played his college ball at the University of Connecticut. There he racked up 134 tackles and 8.5 sacks from 2018-21, but he did not play in 2020, after Connecticut canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Jones can finally have that type of production this season, he may just earn himself a second contract in Baltimore while also helping the team get over the hump in the playoffs.
