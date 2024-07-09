Ravens Breakout Star Climbs DT Rankings
Many players across the NFL broke out in a big way last season, but finding one who had a stronger emergence than Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.
A 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Madubuike spent his first three seasons as a rotational piece, but emerged as a force up front in 2023. The 26-year-old racked up 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 13 sacks (most among defensive tackles), earning his first career Pro Bowl selection in the process.
After his breakout season, Madubuike's standing around the league has significantly improved. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts for the best defensive tackles in the league, and after not being ranked last year, Madubuike came in at No. 5 on this year's list.
"Disruptive in both phases, but power was his most improved tool [in 2023]," an AFC executive told ESPN. "Playing with a ton of confidence right now."
Madubuike came in as high as No. 2 among those surveyed, and only as low as No. 7. The only players ahead of him were Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.
"Mindset and opportunity -- the kid put in the work with his body and overall football information. Was locked in all year," an AFC coordinator told ESPN.
The Ravens already rewarded Madubuike for his outstanding season, handing him a four-year, $98 million extension back in March. It's very possible that 2023 remains the best year of his career, but now the expectation is to be consistently one of the best defensive tackles in the league.
