Ravens' Derrick Henry Ranked Surprisingly Low Among RBs
Usually, running backs begin to see a drop in production once they reach 30, especially when they have over 2,000 career carries. However, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry is no ordinary running back.
The longtime Tennessee Titans star, who just signed with the Ravens this offseason, has been arguably the league's best running back over the past half decade. He has rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight seasons, and his punishing style of play has captured the hearts of fans across the league.
As Henry enters his age-30 season, though, some around the league aren't as high on him as they once were. ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches and scouts for its annual position rankings, and Henry surprisingly came in at only No. 9 among running backs, a noticeable drop from No. 5 on last year's ranking. He ranked as high No. 3 among those surveyed and as low as outside the top 10.
"He's a warrior," a veteran NFL coach told ESPN. "Just keeps himself in such good physical conditioning with offseason workouts. I don't see him slowing down over the next two years. He's a volume back with great size, breaks tackles, has deceptive speed and no one's really catching him if he gets going. I don't think he's lost a step."
A common theme among those surveyed was the question of Henry's fit with the Ravens. He previously played in a Tennessee offense that primarily had the quarterback line up undercenter, where as the Ravens predominantly use shotgun formation. That's a big change for a veteran running back, and how the Ravens accomodate him will be something to watch this season.
"It's definitely going to be interesting," an NFC scout told ESPN. "They will probably go with a little more pistol, which is like being underneath center, and he can get downhill."
At a position that is dominated by younger players more than any other, Henry will look to prove that a veteran can still hang with the best of them this season.
