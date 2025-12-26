Insider Gives Concerning Update on Ravens' Lamar Jackson

There is a lot of concern that the Baltimore Ravens will not have their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for the team's Week 17 showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson suffered a back injury in the 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16 that has kept him out of practice all week. He was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' final injury report, which usually indicates that, unless it's a miracle, he could be out for the game.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero echoed their sentiments in his latest report that the Ravens are not planning for Jackson to play against the Patriots. It would be Tyler Huntley making the start should Jackson be officially called out for the game.

From @gmfb: The latest on Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Malik Willis and Josh Jacobs entering Saturday night. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GpDrZUTyiq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2025

Can Huntley step in for Jackson and still win the game?

This is a win-or-eliminate situation for the Ravens, as they are most likely going to have to play without Jackson. Baltimore is two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North, which means that even if they beat Green Bay, they still need help if Pittsburgh loses to the three-win Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Ravens first need to make sure they can win the game, and if it is Huntley, he is more than capable of getting the job done. Huntley has been excellent this season in relief of Jackson, as Huntley has completed 76.6% of his passes for 319 yards and one touchdown with 91 rushing yards on 16 carries.

This would be Huntley's second start of the season, as he performed well in the 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears. He threw for 186 yards and one touchdown, along with 53 rushing yards, in the win.

While the numbers in the Patriots won't wow anyone, Huntley did what he needed to do to keep Baltimore in the game. He completed nine of 10 passes for 65 yards and added another two yards rushing.

What has made Huntley successful up to this point in the year is his strong decision-making. That is something to Huntley's game that wasn't there in the past: he forced more passes, but now he's trying to use his legs more and knows when to throw the ball away.

If the Ravens want to pull an upset on the Packers, they need Huntley to protect the football and pick up yards with his legs, with the Green Bay defense being zoned in on stopping running back Derrick Henry. Baltimore fans shouldn't consider their season over if Huntley is set to start, as he can lead this team to a win.

