Ravens Expected to Make Another Signing
Outside of the Derrick Henry signing, the Baltimore Ravens have been relatively quiet in terms of adding new players in free agency. If recent history is anything to go by, though, then they likely have at least one more trick up their sleeve.
Over the past few years, the Ravens have excelled at making late signings and turning them into impact players. Just last season, Baltimore signed the likes of Arthur Maulet, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy just before the season - or early in the season in Van Noy's case - and all of them turned out to be difference makers on defense. With that success, the Ravens would be wise to take another swing this offseason.
Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens beat writer for The Athletic, believes another late signing is nearly inevitable, and two positions stand out as possible targets.
"The timing is always hard to predict, but I fully expect the Ravens to add another veteran or two, simply because that’s what general manager Eric DeCosta does," Zrebiec writes. "The Ravens love the late offseason signings where they bring in known and motivated veterans on the cheap to augment positions of perceived need. ... Currently, the Ravens need a veteran safety, and quite a few are still available. They could also use an interior offensive lineman. It would be surprising if one of those areas is not addressed in the coming weeks."
The need for a safety may seem strange when Baltimore has two of the best in the league in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but it's not the starters that need an upgrade, it's the depth behind them. Perhaps the biggest name still available is former All-Pro Jamal Adams, who the Ravens already hosted for a visit back in May. Other notable names on the safety market include Justin Simmons, Eddie Jackson and Quandre Diggs.
On the other hand, it's very easy to see why the Ravens would want an interior offensive lineman. Both starting guards in Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson left in free agency this offseason, and the players in line to replace them are career backup Ben Cleveland and second-year guard Andrew Vorhees, who missed his entire rookie season with injury. Unlike safety, though, there aren't many notable players still available, with Nick Gates and Mark Glowinski being two of the highlights.
The Ravens are due to begin training camp in a matter of days, so a veteran signing could be on the horizon as well.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!