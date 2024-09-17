Ravens Star Emerging on Defense
One of the most pressing questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens defense after numerous key figures throughout the organization departed last offseason was who would be able to rush the passer.
Through two games, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh may prove to be one of the answers. The fourth-year pass rusher had 2.5 sacks and three pressures in the Ravens' 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
"It feels good, but it's kind of like, I knew who I was; you all just didn't," Oweh said. "So, it's kind of like, I thank God that the results happen and [that Gardner Minshew II] was able to slip in the pocket and I was able to get him, but I knew who I was."
With 2.5 sacks, Oweh leads the Ravens this season and he's already halfway to matching his career high. He's also tied for the team lead with four quarterback hits, tying him with veteran pass rusher Kyle Van Noy. Third-year outside linebacker David Ojabo has also shown signs of turning a corner, as he has a sack and two quarterback hits.
"We've been saying it all along – that we have pass rushers – and I feel kind of proud of that, that these guys are coming on," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We're two games into a long season, and we're starting to establish ourselves as having some guys who can really get to the quarterback. I'm really excited about that [and] fired up about those guys. I think those guys are going to continue to get better."
The Ravens' defense has shown flashes of still being an elite unit despite the cascade of changes it has undergone since leading the league in sacks, turnovers and allowing the fewest points per game last season. Beyond that, Oweh's emergence as the team's top pass rusher can help give Baltimore an answer at one of the game's most important positions for years to come.
