Dolphins Sign Ravens QB Off Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
A former undrafted free agent out of Utah, Huntley spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens and spent most of that time as Lamar Jackson's top backup. In 20 appearances for Baltimore, including nine starts, he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also racked up 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher.
Huntley obviously wasn't a world-beater, but his skillset being similar to Jackson's made him a solid fit as a backup. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, albeit after several players opted out and even then it was controversial.
Earlier this offseason, Huntley left to sign a one-year deal with the division-rival Cleveland Browns. He made the initial 53-man roster despite an up-and-down preseason, but was released shortly after due to a lack of trade interest. He then landed back on the Ravens' practice squad, and they seemed very happy to have him back.
"'It's great to have my brother back in the building," Jackson told reporters on Sept. 1. "It's great to see him. [He] cut his hair, [he has] a different approach, [and he's] looking mature. But it's great to have my brother back, definitely."
That reunion was short-lived, though, as the Dania Beach, Florida native now joins his hometown team.
Of course, this move comes in the midst of some notable quarterback issues for Miami. Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion in Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, and questions about his health are more prevalent than ever. Backup Skylar Thompson is in line to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and Huntley will presumably back him up.
