Ravens Star Returns For Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens began training camp on Sunday with some notable faces missing, but also some returning to the field.
Chief among those players is star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was limited earlier in the offseason with "nagging things," as head coach John Habraugh described them. Humphrey impressed in his return to the field, breaking up a deep pass intended for Tylan Wallace and making a few other plays.
Humphrey missed eight total games last year (seven regular season, one postseason) due to foot and calf injuries, and his availability has been rather spotty throughout his career. That said, he's still the Ravens' top cornerback and having him healthy is a huge boost to their defense.
"Oh, having Marlon Humphrey at full speed and at his best would be massively beneficial, and that's what we expect him to be," Harbaugh told reporters Sunday. "He's in great shape. You saw it today in practice; he looked great. He gives us some great versatility in the back end [with] moving guys around. So, I would never discount Marlon Humphrey, if I was an opponent. I believe in Marlon. I think he's one of the best players – one of the very, very best corners – in the National Football League."
This season, Humphrey is expected to be the leader of a much stronger cornerback group. Brandon Stephens, who stepped up in a big way during Humphrey's absence, will start opposite the former All-Pro, but there's also rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, first- and fourth-round picks respectively. The development of the two rookies is key to the unit's future, and Humphrey will be tasked with helping them reach their potential.
Of course, the 28-year-old will still be a valuable piece on the field. Even though he missed time last season, he showed flashes of his old form that hasn't been seen since his All-Pro campaign in 2019. Now, he'll look to prove he can keep up that level of play over a full season, and he's off to a strong start so far.
