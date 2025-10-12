Ravens Star CB Suffers Another Injury Against Rams
The bad breaks just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens as they yet got another injury that impacted the game during the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
Late in the game, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey left the match early with an unknown injury. The Athletic Jeff Zrebiec reported that Humphrey was seen on the sidelines on his knee being checked out by the medical staff.
Humphrey had a relatively quiet game for the Ravens as he only had two tackles and one pass deflection. While the stats don't look spectacular, Baltimore's secondary played much better than they have in weeks, allowing just 167 yards passing, but still came up short with a 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Going into the matchup, Humphrey was dealing with a calf injury that caused him to miss the Houston Texans' Week 5 game. Baltimore would go on to lose that matchup as well, 44-10.
This season has not been the kind of year that Humphrey is used to after being selected to his fourth Pro Bowl just last year. Before the Rams game, he was allowing a 114.4 quarterback rating and a completion percentage of 65.2%. Both would be career-worsts for the veteran cornerback.
The good news for the Ravens' fan base is that Humphrey played much better in the Rams game. He had a tough assignment against Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Neither receiver had over 40 yards in the game, an impressive feat for any secondary going up against one of the top wide receiver rooms in the NFL.
Now the concern for Baltimore is the extent of Humphrey's injury and whether he will be gone for a significant time or if the Ravens will be cautious with their approach with him. At the point when he left the game, it felt like the Ravens were playing in a losing game, so it didn't make sure to keep pushing him,
Baltimore, at least, will have time for Humphrey to recover, as they will be entering a bye week before facing off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Humphrey is desperately needed as the defense has not played well so that the team will be as cautious as possible with him.
The hope is Lamar Jackson will be back at quarterback by that time and have Humphrey ready to go as well for an important second half stretch to the season, sitting at a 1-5 record.
