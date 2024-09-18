Ravens Have Star-Studded Problem on Defense
Before the season, the Baltimore Ravens' secondary was widely seen as one of the team's greatest strengths, but it's been anything but early on.
In a shocking development, the Ravens's secondary has struggled tremendously through the first two games. Currently, Baltimore ranks 32nd in passing yards allowed per game (257), 30th in completion percentage allowed (75.8) and 28th in yards per attempt allowed (8.6). That is a significant drop from last season, where the Ravens ranked at or near the top of the league in all three categories.
The secondary isn't entirely at fault for those numbers, but it certainly needs to be better going forward.
“The secondary overall is on track, but we’re not consistent … and it’s not just a secondary, we’re talking about pass defense,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “Pass defense is at all three levels.
“The linebackers are involved in that and the pass rush is involved in that. We can play coverages better. Sometimes it’s a one-on-one thing where they make a good play. … There’s other plays where we’re not, you know, we don’t play it as well as we could. We’re not in position. We don’t see it quite the same way. We react a little late. … That happened, especially kind of down the stretch in the 2-minute stuff. … Certain situations, especially in the fourth quarter, that you can’t let the quarterback out of the pocket, because it just extends plays and makes it impossible. … So everybody takes responsibility for pass defense.”
Struggling against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 was at least understandable, but struggling against journeyman Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 is worrying. Baltimore kept Las Vegas in-check in the first half, but in the second half, Minshew completed 16 of 22 passes for 194 yards and the game-tying touchdown to Davnate Adams. Adams finished the day with nine receptions for 110 yards and the aforementioned score.
As for specific players, Marlon Humphrey allowed six completions on nine targets, while Brandon Stephens allowed five completions on seven targets, per the Baltimore Sun. Trenton Simpson, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams allowed completions on all of their targets, allowing six, seven and three, respectively.
Granted, the Ravens were without cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Arthur Maulet due to injury, and the defensive staff is still finding its footing. Even with that in mind, this secondary is too talented to be performing like this, and the Ravens have to find a way to turn it around quickly.
